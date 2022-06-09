India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] is -16.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX: IGC] price surged by 93.35 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on June 8, 2022 that IGC Receives U.S. Patent for Method and Composition for Treating Seizure Disorders.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) issued a patent (#11,351,152) to the Company titled “Method and Composition for Treating Seizure Disorders.”.

The patent is assigned to IGC and relates to compositions and methods for treating multiple types of seizure disorders and epilepsy in humans and animals, using a combination of the cannabinoid cannabidiol (CBD) with other compounds. Subject to further research and study, the combination is intended to reduce side effects caused by hydantoin anticonvulsant drugs such as phenobarbital, by reducing the dosing of anticonvulsant drugs in humans, dogs, and cats.

A sum of 12448444 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 428.24K shares. India Globalization Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $0.84 and dropped to a low of $0.42 until finishing in the latest session at $0.82.

Guru’s Opinion on India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for India Globalization Capital Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 104.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

IGC Stock Performance Analysis:

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 90.70. With this latest performance, IGC shares gained by 50.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.84 for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6722, while it was recorded at 0.5118 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0940 for the last 200 days.

Insight into India Globalization Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -971.49 and a Gross Margin at -38.86. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -981.18.

Return on Total Capital for IGC is now -28.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.00. Additionally, IGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] managed to generate an average of -$176,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.India Globalization Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.00.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.00% of IGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGC stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 2,754,514, which is approximately 65.795% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 858,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in IGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.27 million in IGC stock with ownership of nearly -1.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in India Globalization Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX:IGC] by around 1,185,749 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,847,761 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,527,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,561,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,234 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 114,782 shares during the same period.