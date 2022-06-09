Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] Is Currently 6.52 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.52% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.26%. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Helbiz Announces Purchase of Shares by its Chief Executive Officer.

Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq, announced that today Salvatore Palella, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz, purchased 2,044,676 shares of Class A Common Stock (the “Class A Common Stock”) from a seller for an aggregate price of $2,019,935 which represents about 6% of the common stock.

“I continue to be excited and hopeful for the future of Helbiz and the impact that we will have on the world,” said Palella. “Looking forward, we will continue to focus on cutting costs, streamlining processes and on the important KPIs of our business. This purchase today is a personal commitment from me on the future of the company and our continued success.”.

Over the last 12 months, HLBZ stock dropped by -90.35%. The average equity rating for HLBZ stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.82 million, with 30.14 million shares outstanding and 6.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 381.36K shares, HLBZ stock reached a trading volume of 44781749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24.

HLBZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.26. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares dropped by -25.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.87 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7880, while it was recorded at 0.9876 for the last single week of trading, and 6.1540 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helbiz Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.80% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 940,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 106,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98000.0 in HLBZ stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $49000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 235,587 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 426,510 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 627,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,290,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,717 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 412,768 shares during the same period.