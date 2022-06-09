HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR] fell -55.76% so far this year. What now?

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: HTCR] gained 114.71% on the last trading session, reaching $2.19 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2022 that HeartCore Authorizes $3.5 Million Share Repurchase Program.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading software development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $3.5 million of its outstanding shares of common stock.

“The authorization of this share repurchase program reflects our leadership’s confidence in the trajectory of the organization and our ability to generate long-term shareholder value,” said CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto. “With the continuous growth of our core CMS and Digital Transformation businesses, supplemented by our latest Go IPO consulting service, we believe we are poised for a strong 2022 as we look to expand our footprint across Japan and the international markets. With the momentum we’ve generated so far, we strongly believe there is a disconnect between our current share price and the fair value of our common stock, based on what we believe to be HeartCore’s future earnings potential.”.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. represents 17.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.19 million with the latest information. HTCR stock price has been found in the range of $1.17 to $3.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 232.53K shares, HTCR reached a trading volume of 118696881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for HTCR stock

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.61.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.17 for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8600, while it was recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of HTCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTCR stocks are: BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.50% of the total institutional ownership; MYDA ADVISORS LLC, holding 11,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in HTCR stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $1000.0 in HTCR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:HTCR] by around 30,299 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTCR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,299 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.