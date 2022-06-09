HashiCorp Inc. [HCP] Revenue clocked in at $354.80 million, down -64.02% YTD: What’s Next?

HashiCorp Inc. [NASDAQ: HCP] price plunged by -14.53 percent to reach at -$5.57. The company report on June 2, 2022 that HashiCorp Announces First Quarter Financial Results of Fiscal Year 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First quarter revenue totaled $100.9 million, representing an increase of 51% year-over-year;.

Trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention rate was 133% at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, up from 122% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

A sum of 3886335 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.54M shares. HashiCorp Inc. shares reached a high of $36.64 and dropped to a low of $32.23 until finishing in the latest session at $32.76.

The one-year HCP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.02. The average equity rating for HCP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCP shares is $51.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for HashiCorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for HashiCorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HCP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HashiCorp Inc. is set at 5.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.06.

HCP Stock Performance Analysis:

HashiCorp Inc. [HCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.55, while it was recorded at 36.39 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into HashiCorp Inc. Fundamentals:

HashiCorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

HashiCorp Inc. [HCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,974 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCP stocks are: MAYFIELD XIV MANAGEMENT (UGP), LTD. with ownership of 26,216,776, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, holding 7,007,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.56 million in HCP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $153.44 million in HCP stock with ownership of nearly -18.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HashiCorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in HashiCorp Inc. [NASDAQ:HCP] by around 6,904,498 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 7,363,631 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 45,982,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,251,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,721,524 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,022,983 shares during the same period.