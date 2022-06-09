GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $55

GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GDS] closed the trading session at $34.12 on 06/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.74, while the highest price level was $35.93. The company report on June 2, 2022 that GDS to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2022.

GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings,” “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it will hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) at Beijing Meeting Room, F5, Building C, Sunland International, No. 999 Zhouhai Road, Pudong, Shanghai, P.R.C. at 4:00 p.m. (China Standard Time) on June 30, 2022 (which is 4:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on June 30, 2022).

Holders of the Company’s ordinary shares and Series A convertible preferred shares listed in the register of members of the Company at the close of business on June 1, 2022 (China Standard Time) are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the AGM or at any adjournment that may take place. Beneficial owners of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares must act through JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“JPMorgan”), the depositary of the Company’s ADS program. Holders of ADSs at the close of business on June 1, 2022, New York time will be able to instruct JPMorgan as to how to vote the Class A ordinary shares represented by such ADSs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.65 percent and weekly performance of 23.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, GDS reached to a volume of 2865953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDS shares is $55.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for GDS Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.05.

GDS stock trade performance evaluation

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.00. With this latest performance, GDS shares gained by 31.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.62, while it was recorded at 30.02 for the last single week of trading, and 45.56 for the last 200 days.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.28 and a Gross Margin at +21.03. GDS Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Total Capital for GDS is now 0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.69. Additionally, GDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.GDS Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS Holdings Limited go to 0.57%.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,887 million, or 53.80% of GDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDS stocks are: SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES TELEMEDIA PTE LTD with ownership of 15,835,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.12% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 8,130,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.61 million in GDS stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $241.52 million in GDS stock with ownership of nearly 2.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GDS Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GDS] by around 9,896,717 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 20,387,701 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 62,625,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,910,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,658,001 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,899,351 shares during the same period.