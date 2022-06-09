For The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK], Analyst sees a drop to $45. What next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] plunged by -$1.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $46.091 during the day while it closed the day at $45.34. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Newton Announces Interim Targets as part of the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Newton Investment Management Group (Newton), part of BNY Mellon Investment Management, has published its targets towards the goal of achieving net zero emissions across its investment portfolios in the context of its commitment to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.

Newton has been a long-standing supporter of the Paris Agreement on climate change and believes that it is critical that its financed emissions (the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the investments it makes on behalf of its clients) are addressed through transition plans. It has therefore aligned itself with the Science Based Targets initiative approach which involves a commitment to an interim target of 50% of financed emissions covered by credible transition plans by 2030, and 100% of its financed emissions covered by 2040.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock has also loss -0.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BK stock has declined by -13.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.22% and lost -21.94% year-on date.

The market cap for BK stock reached $37.33 billion, with 809.47 million shares outstanding and 805.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 2931827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $53.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $59 to $51.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $50, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 245.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.30.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.66, while it was recorded at 45.94 for the last single week of trading, and 53.80 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 6.34%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,394 million, or 85.20% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,167,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.02 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.68 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -0.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

530 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 32,886,053 shares. Additionally, 508 investors decreased positions by around 32,925,544 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 611,662,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 677,473,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,253,308 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 4,368,192 shares during the same period.