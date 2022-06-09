For Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: LYLT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -45.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -44.21%. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Loyalty Ventures Inc. Provides Update on its AIR MILES® Reward Program Business.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (Nasdaq: LYLT), a leading provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions, today provided an update on developments at its AIR MILES Reward Program (“AIR MILES”).

The Company disclosed that its AIR MILES Reward Program segment and AIR MILES’ Sponsor, Sobeys were unable to align on extension terms; consequently, Sobeys provided notice of its intent to exit the program on a region-by-region basis, beginning with Atlantic Canada, between August and the first quarter of 2023. Management is confident in AIR MILES’ ability to convert this development into a growth opportunity over the medium-term.

The one-year Loyalty Ventures Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.7. The average equity rating for LYLT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $157.48 million, with 24.60 million shares outstanding and 19.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 266.88K shares, LYLT stock reached a trading volume of 7234052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYLT shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Loyalty Ventures Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Loyalty Ventures Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loyalty Ventures Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34.

LYLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.21. With this latest performance, LYLT shares dropped by -39.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.10% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.30 for Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.88, while it was recorded at 9.95 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Loyalty Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +17.05. Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07.

Loyalty Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. [LYLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $196 million, or 73.50% of LYLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYLT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,709,330, which is approximately -2.536% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,267,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.01 million in LYLT stocks shares; and REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $21.77 million in LYLT stock with ownership of nearly 17.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Loyalty Ventures Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Loyalty Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:LYLT] by around 3,067,515 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 2,622,437 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 12,048,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,738,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYLT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 695,769 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 906,299 shares during the same period.