EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain 65.48% so far this year. What now?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] slipped around -0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $145.74 at the close of the session, down -0.13%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, June 1. Ezra Y. Yacob, Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.

EOG Resources Inc. stock is now 65.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EOG Stock saw the intraday high of $147.99 and lowest of $144.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 146.26, which means current price is +65.07% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 3486804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $150.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while TD Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on EOG stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EOG shares from 130 to 146.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 20.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has EOG stock performed recently?

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 23.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.77 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.92, while it was recorded at 142.94 for the last single week of trading, and 102.42 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.80. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 13.24%.

Insider trade positions for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

There are presently around $75,128 million, or 89.10% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,391,572, which is approximately 2.038% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,646,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.81 billion in EOG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $5.54 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -9.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 680 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 44,377,638 shares. Additionally, 509 investors decreased positions by around 32,656,021 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 437,790,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,823,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,087,194 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,585,046 shares during the same period.