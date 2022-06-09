E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] Stock trading around $8.40 per share: What’s Next?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.475 during the day while it closed the day at $8.40. The company report on June 7, 2022 that E2open Introduces Inaugural International Supply Chain Professionals Day.

June 7 designated as annual day to celebrate the people who keep supply chains moving.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, has partnered with National Today to establish June 7 as International Supply Chain Professionals Day. The holiday recognizes the people that companies and e2open clients depend on to plan, source, make, move, and sell the products and services that our world needs.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 1.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETWO stock has declined by -7.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.69% and lost -25.40% year-on date.

The market cap for ETWO stock reached $2.90 billion, with 344.79 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 3400297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

ETWO stock trade performance evaluation

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, ETWO shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.61 and a Gross Margin at +36.71. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. go to 27.70%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,804 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 49,831,006, which is approximately 147.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 38,688,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.98 million in ETWO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $263.29 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly -0.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 52,132,091 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 22,538,587 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 259,179,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,849,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,298,624 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 8,127,170 shares during the same period.