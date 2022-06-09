DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Is Currently 2.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] traded at a high on 06/08/22, posting a 2.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $90.10. The company report on June 7, 2022 that DocuSign and Microsoft Deepen Relationship to Accelerate Anywhere Work.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The expanded global strategic partnership offers new DocuSign Agreement Cloud integrations and capabilities across Microsoft’s business solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5638697 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DocuSign Inc. stands at 5.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.14%.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $18.84 billion, with 198.71 million shares outstanding and 197.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 5638697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $116.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $140 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 350 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 6.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 42.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DOCU stock performed recently?

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.72. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 31.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.92, while it was recorded at 86.70 for the last single week of trading, and 166.83 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 45.30%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $13,893 million, or 78.70% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,308,877, which is approximately 20.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,040,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $994.75 million in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $888.27 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -6.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 525 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 36,575,314 shares. Additionally, 500 investors decreased positions by around 32,272,725 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 85,342,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,190,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,862,849 shares, while 202 institutional investors sold positions of 3,310,892 shares during the same period.