Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] is 31.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [NYSE: DO] gained 11.58% or 1.02 points to close at $9.83 with a heavy trading volume of 6206905 shares. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Diamond Offshore Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) today reported the following results for the first quarter of 2022:.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, DO reached to a volume of 6206905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for DO stock

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.81.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.74 for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]. The present Moving Average recorded at 8.68 for the last single week of trading.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.40 and a Gross Margin at -11.96. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -294.90.

Return on Total Capital for DO is now -9.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.12. Additionally, DO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] managed to generate an average of -$952,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]

There are presently around $468 million, or 40.07% of DO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DO stocks are: LASRY MARC with ownership of 12,537,317, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.42% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 8,229,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.9 million in DO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $63.73 million in DO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [NYSE:DO] by around 46,940,851 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,961 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 664,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,612,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DO stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,940,712 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,961 shares during the same period.