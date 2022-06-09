Deutsche Bank lifts HUTCHMED [China] Limited [HCM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited [NASDAQ: HCM] gained 21.95% or 2.05 points to close at $11.39 with a heavy trading volume of 3107484 shares. The company report on June 1, 2022 that HUTCHMED Announces TAZVERIK® Approved to be Used in Hainan Pilot Zone in China.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) today announces that TAZVERIK® (tazemetostat) has been approved by the Health Commission and Medical Products Administration of Hainan Province to be used in the Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone (“Hainan Pilot Zone”), under the Clinically Urgently Needed Imported Drugs scheme, for the treatment of certain patients with epithelioid sarcoma (“ES”) and follicular lymphoma (“FL”) consistent with the label as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). Launched in 2013 and located in China, the Hainan Pilot Zone is a destination for international medical tourism and global hub for scientific innovation, welcoming 83,900 medical tourists in 2020, according to official data.

TAZVERIK® is a methyltransferase inhibitor of EZH21 developed by Epizyme, Inc. (“Epizyme”). It is approved by the FDA for the treatment of certain patients with ES and certain patients with FL under FDA accelerated approval granted in January and June 2020, respectively.

It opened the trading session at $9.75, the shares rose to $11.97 and dropped to $9.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HCM points out that the company has recorded -64.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 664.18K shares, HCM reached to a volume of 3107484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HUTCHMED [China] Limited [HCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCM shares is $33.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for HUTCHMED (China) Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for HUTCHMED (China) Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUTCHMED (China) Limited is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75.

Trading performance analysis for HCM stock

HUTCHMED (China) Limited [HCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.95. With this latest performance, HCM shares gained by 14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for HUTCHMED (China) Limited [HCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.52, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading, and 26.57 for the last 200 days.

HUTCHMED [China] Limited [HCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUTCHMED (China) Limited [HCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.55 and a Gross Margin at +27.49. HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.66.

Return on Total Capital for HCM is now -42.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HUTCHMED (China) Limited [HCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.95. Additionally, HCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HUTCHMED (China) Limited [HCM] managed to generate an average of -$860,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at HUTCHMED [China] Limited [HCM]

There are presently around $478 million, or 31.50% of HCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCM stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 9,105,103, which is approximately 0.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 5,704,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.28 million in HCM stocks shares; and CAPITAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC./CA/, currently with $39.15 million in HCM stock with ownership of nearly 3.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HUTCHMED (China) Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited [NASDAQ:HCM] by around 4,524,500 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 6,839,686 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 39,846,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,210,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 517,282 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,111,735 shares during the same period.