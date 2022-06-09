CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] moved up 17.64: Why It’s Important

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] price surged by 17.64 percent to reach at $0.94. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Celularity Appoints Industry Leader Diane Parks to its Board of Directors.

A sum of 8926257 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.74M shares. CTI BioPharma Corp. shares reached a high of $6.445 and dropped to a low of $5.47 until finishing in the latest session at $6.27.

The one-year CTIC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.21. The average equity rating for CTIC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $9.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 314.10.

CTIC Stock Performance Analysis:

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, CTIC shares gained by 53.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 240.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.27 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 5.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CTI BioPharma Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -447.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -149.85.

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $374 million, or 56.90% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 8,929,690, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 7,140,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.77 million in CTIC stocks shares; and LION POINT CAPITAL, LP, currently with $34.42 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 348.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 21,997,711 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 10,109,975 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 27,521,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,628,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,875,635 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,239,345 shares during the same period.