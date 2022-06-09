Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] is -70.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.68% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.16%. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Color Star Announces a New Version of Color World APP Released as the Company Continues to Build the Entertainment Metaverse.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the entertainment industry, announces today that a new version of “ColorWorld_MetaVerse” has been launched simultaneously on Android and Apple mobile phones.

The entertainment metaverse software “ColorWorld_MetaVerse” is a metaverse concept software that integrates entertainment, in-game social features and entertainment business. The latest software not only incorporates AI and VR vision systems, but also improves business meeting functions. With the continuous development of more sections and the non-stop improvement of various functions, “ColorWorld_MetaVerse” will provide users with more practicality and better user experience.

Over the last 12 months, CSCW stock dropped by -86.19%.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.94 million, with 146.04 million shares outstanding and 117.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.64M shares, CSCW stock reached a trading volume of 9367193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.16. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 32.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1548, while it was recorded at 0.1350 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4493 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 372,347, which is approximately -0.227% of the company’s market cap and around 17.83% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 171,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $25000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 446,490 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 192,463 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 331,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 970,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 351,338 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 191,614 shares during the same period.