Citigroup slashes price target on 111 Inc. [YI] – find out why.

111 Inc. [NASDAQ: YI] price surged by 7.32 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on May 26, 2022 that 111 to Announce First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on June 16, 2022 – Conference Call to Follow.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) (“111” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

111’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 16, 2022 (7:30 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

A sum of 3198213 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 951.49K shares. 111 Inc. shares reached a high of $2.27 and dropped to a low of $2.0387 until finishing in the latest session at $2.20.

The one-year YI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.33. The average equity rating for YI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 111 Inc. [YI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for 111 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 111 Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for YI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

YI Stock Performance Analysis:

111 Inc. [YI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.28. With this latest performance, YI shares gained by 25.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for 111 Inc. [YI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 3.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 111 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 111 Inc. [YI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.18 and a Gross Margin at +5.00. 111 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -756.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.72.

111 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

111 Inc. [YI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 18.50% of YI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YI stocks are: ELEPHAS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 1,442,014, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.19% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 966,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 million in YI stocks shares; and GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD., currently with $1.72 million in YI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in 111 Inc. [NASDAQ:YI] by around 1,582,091 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 420,220 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,017,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,019,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,442,014 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 271,733 shares during the same period.