Citigroup lifts Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Qutoutiao Inc. [NASDAQ: QTT] jumped around 0.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.63 at the close of the session, up 71.58%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Qutoutiao Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021.

Qutoutiao Inc. (“Qutoutiao”, the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: QTT), a leading operator of mobile content platforms in China, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 2, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.qutoutiao.net and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Qutoutiao Inc., Building No. 8, Shanghai Pudong Software Park, 519 Yi De Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai 200124, People’s Republic of China.

Qutoutiao Inc. stock is now -41.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QTT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.3399 and lowest of $1.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.00, which means current price is +154.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 182.11K shares, QTT reached a trading volume of 17816991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Qutoutiao Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Qutoutiao Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on QTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qutoutiao Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 106.33. With this latest performance, QTT shares gained by 80.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.19 for Qutoutiao Inc. [QTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1682, while it was recorded at 1.0348 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8941 for the last 200 days.

Qutoutiao Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.80% of QTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTT stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 405,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.09% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 54,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88000.0 in QTT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $34000.0 in QTT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qutoutiao Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Qutoutiao Inc. [NASDAQ:QTT] by around 73,278 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 190,884 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 271,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 535,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,419 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 174,886 shares during the same period.