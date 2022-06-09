Citigroup lifts Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] traded at a high on 06/08/22, posting a 0.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $123.77. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Airbnb Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its first quarter 2022 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3757211 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Airbnb Inc. stands at 4.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.02%.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $79.72 billion, with 635.31 million shares outstanding and 291.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 3757211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $183.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $170, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on ABNB stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 162 to 178.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 7.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 28.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.80, while it was recorded at 121.96 for the last single week of trading, and 160.71 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 64.10%.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $29,253 million, or 62.70% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,519,356, which is approximately -1.886% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,801,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.9 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 6.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

667 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 32,405,024 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 23,780,333 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 180,166,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,351,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,169,601 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 6,825,884 shares during the same period.