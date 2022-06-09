BofA Securities slashes price target on VEON Ltd. [VEON] – find out why.

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] gained 5.05% on the last trading session, reaching $0.52 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2022 that VEON announces sale of Georgian operations.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides mobile connectivity and services, today announces that it has completed an agreement for the sale of “VEON Georgia LLC”, VEON’s operating subsidiary in Georgia, to VEON’s former local partner.

The sale of our Georgian operations is in line with VEON’s long held ambition to simplify the Group’s structure. The transaction value of USD 45 million equates to a 3.5x 2021 EBITDA multiple (pre-IFRS16).

VEON Ltd. represents 1.75 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.14 billion with the latest information. VEON stock price has been found in the range of $0.49 to $0.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.11M shares, VEON reached a trading volume of 8010770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 1.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.12. With this latest performance, VEON shares gained by 6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5618, while it was recorded at 0.5013 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3781 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.95 and a Gross Margin at +52.07. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 157.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,816.72. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,604.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of $11,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at VEON Ltd. [VEON]

There are presently around $140 million, or 18.20% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 106,431,775, which is approximately 35.846% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, holding 50,195,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.85 million in VEON stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $7.93 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 445.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 102,241,831 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 231,412,660 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 51,358,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,295,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,915,448 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 134,340,888 shares during the same period.