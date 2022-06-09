Barclays slashes price target on Corteva Inc. [CTVA] – find out why.

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] closed the trading session at $62.00 on 06/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.32, while the highest price level was $62.40. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Corteva Agriscience Releases Sustainability & ESG Report.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company highlights commitments to address most pressing global challenges .

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today released its 2021 Sustainability and ESG Report, providing an update on the company’s progress on its commitment to deliver science-based solutions for addressing the world’s most pressing environmental, economic and social challenges.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.13 percent and weekly performance of -0.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, CTVA reached to a volume of 3724172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $63.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CTVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 48.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CTVA stock trade performance evaluation

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 16.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.97, while it was recorded at 62.13 for the last single week of trading, and 50.12 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26.

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 17.55%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,904 million, or 82.00% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,762,837, which is approximately 1.605% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,242,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.8 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.29 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -11.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 534 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 45,189,678 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 41,801,698 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 492,099,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 579,091,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,943,847 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,225,812 shares during the same period.