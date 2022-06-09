Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] Is Currently -0.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] loss -0.15% or -0.01 points to close at $6.87 with a heavy trading volume of 2934733 shares. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Green Bond Offering.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (“AMP”) (NYSE:AMBP) has today priced an offering of $600 million 6% Senior Secured Green Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) issued at par.

Proceeds from the issuance of the Notes, net of expenses, will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding the Group’s multi-year Business Growth Investments. AMP is to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds for Eligible Green Projects in accordance with Ardagh’s Green Financing Framework.

It opened the trading session at $6.88, the shares rose to $6.92 and dropped to $6.6616, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMBP points out that the company has recorded -28.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, AMBP reached to a volume of 2934733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $9.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for AMBP stock

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, AMBP shares gained by 7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.06, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 8.80 for the last 200 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.87 and a Gross Margin at +11.94. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.18.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. go to 51.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]

There are presently around $753 million, or 18.10% of AMBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,891,763, which is approximately 1.744% of the company’s market cap and around 75.33% of the total institutional ownership; CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 10,154,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.76 million in AMBP stocks shares; and BRAHMAN CAPITAL CORP., currently with $66.09 million in AMBP stock with ownership of nearly -5.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE:AMBP] by around 13,807,474 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 15,960,448 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 79,767,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,535,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBP stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,792,615 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 7,684,064 shares during the same period.