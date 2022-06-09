Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Stock trading around $2.43 per share: What’s Next?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] closed the trading session at $2.43 on 06/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.37, while the highest price level was $2.505. The company report on June 7, 2022 that AMYRIS TO PARTICIPATE AT THE OPPENHEIMER 22nd ANNUAL CONSUMER CONFERENCE.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:15 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.amyris.com/events-and-presentations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.08 percent and weekly performance of 2.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 2946354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66.

AMRS stock trade performance evaluation

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 7.04 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $358 million, or 49.60% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,667,736, which is approximately 2.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,195,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.61 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $40.97 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 55.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 24,707,860 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 19,554,898 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 103,615,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,878,274 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,117,636 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,392,519 shares during the same period.