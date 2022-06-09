Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] moved up 8.80: Why It’s Important

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] gained 8.80% on the last trading session, reaching $38.70 price per share at the time. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

First Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.69, or $1.73 Adjusted EPS.

Returned $95 Million to Shareholders Through Share Repurchases and Dividend Payout; New Repurchase Program Announced .

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. represents 88.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.44 billion with the latest information. ASO stock price has been found in the range of $36.7701 to $39.0289.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, ASO reached a trading volume of 4895394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $55.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $47 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for ASO stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.49. With this latest performance, ASO shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.93, while it was recorded at 35.73 for the last single week of trading, and 39.78 for the last 200 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.40 and a Gross Margin at +33.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.91.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

There are presently around $3,172 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,562,648, which is approximately 123.989% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,374,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $475.73 million in ASO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $336.57 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly 11.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 24,452,777 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 19,650,846 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 45,070,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,174,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,630,335 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 6,735,314 shares during the same period.