why Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.77

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] price surged by 4.13 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Equitrans Midstream Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offer.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) today announced on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary, EQM Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership), that the Partnership’s previously announced cash tender offer (the Any and All Tender Offer) for any and all of its outstanding 4.750% Notes due 2023 (the Any and All Notes) expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 6, 2022. According to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Any and All Tender Offer, $494,822,000 aggregate principal amount of the Any and All Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the expiration of the Any and All Tender Offer. This amount excludes $5,454,000 aggregate principal amount of the Any and All Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 31, 2022 (the Offer to Purchase), and the related notice of guaranteed delivery provided in connection with the Any and All Tender Offer, which remain subject to the holders’ performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. The obligation of the Partnership to accept any Any and All Notes tendered and to pay the consideration for the Any and All Notes is subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions and other terms set forth solely in the Offer to Purchase. If the conditions are satisfied or waived, the Partnership expects to pay for such Any and All Notes on June 7, 2022 (the Any and All Settlement Date), or, for Any and All Notes validly tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase, June 9, 2022.

Holders of Any and All Notes that validly tendered (including pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase) and did not validly withdraw their Any and All Notes prior to the expiration of the Any and All Tender Offer will receive total consideration of $1,020 for each $1,000 principal amount of Any and All Notes tendered and accepted for payment, plus accrued but unpaid interest up to but not including the Any and All Settlement Date.

A sum of 3704726 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.24M shares. Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares reached a high of $8.59 and dropped to a low of $8.13 until finishing in the latest session at $8.58.

The one-year ETRN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.17. The average equity rating for ETRN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $8.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $11 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ETRN stock. On February 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ETRN shares from 15 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ETRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.02. With this latest performance, ETRN shares gained by 11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.24 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.02, while it was recorded at 8.29 for the last single week of trading, and 9.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitrans Midstream Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.37 and a Gross Margin at +62.90. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.68.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ETRN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation go to 41.60%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,174 million, or 89.70% of ETRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 49,239,507, which is approximately 5.914% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,832,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.14 million in ETRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $352.59 million in ETRN stock with ownership of nearly 2.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitrans Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN] by around 60,501,061 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 57,583,969 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 267,169,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,254,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETRN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,133,621 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 9,079,754 shares during the same period.