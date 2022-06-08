why BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.17

BuzzFeed Inc. [NASDAQ: BZFD] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.63 during the day while it closed the day at $2.29. The company report on May 16, 2022 that BuzzFeed, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Results in line with March outlook for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.

Q1 revenue grew 26% year-over-year to $92 million, driven by robust double-digit growth in Content revenue.

BuzzFeed Inc. stock has also loss -36.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BZFD stock has declined by -45.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.25% and lost -57.04% year-on date.

The market cap for BZFD stock reached $292.04 million, with 136.43 million shares outstanding and 60.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 213.58K shares, BZFD reached a trading volume of 4025519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZFD shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for BuzzFeed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for BuzzFeed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on BZFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BuzzFeed Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

BZFD stock trade performance evaluation

BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.30. With this latest performance, BZFD shares dropped by -56.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.01 for BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,190.74. Additionally, BZFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.81.

BuzzFeed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $81 million, or 37.20% of BZFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BZFD stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 15,333,892, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 7,862,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.53 million in BZFD stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $10.88 million in BZFD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BuzzFeed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in BuzzFeed Inc. [NASDAQ:BZFD] by around 1,880,074 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 854,253 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 33,671,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,405,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZFD stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 873,817 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 167,986 shares during the same period.