why Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.20

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] gained 96.40% or 1.07 points to close at $2.18 with a heavy trading volume of 18357923 shares. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Applied UV to Present and Showcase Airocide and Scientific Air Technology at the LD Micro Invitation June 8th, 2022.

Mount Vernon, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 31, 2022) – Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that John Andrews, Applied UV’s CEO, will participate in the upcoming LD Micro Invitational, a prominent 3-day investor conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village. The Company will conduct its corporate presentation on June 8th at 1000am PST.

“LD Micro is one of the most relevant small and micro-cap conferences in the Country. We look forward to communicating our corporate growth strategies with specific growth plans at this exciting LD Micro event this year,” John F. Andrews, Applied UV’s CEO and Director stated. .

It opened the trading session at $1.06, the shares rose to $2.25 and dropped to $1.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUVI points out that the company has recorded -54.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -150.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, AUVI reached to a volume of 18357923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for AUVI stock

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 120.92. With this latest performance, AUVI shares gained by 93.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.41 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2400, while it was recorded at 1.2800 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3700 for the last 200 days.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.00% of AUVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 75,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84000.0 in AUVI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $79000.0 in AUVI stock with ownership of nearly 426.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied UV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ:AUVI] by around 122,042 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 46,249 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 225,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUVI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,682 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 42,771 shares during the same period.