Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Target Corporation [TGT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] loss -2.31% or -3.69 points to close at $155.98 with a heavy trading volume of 33192493 shares. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Target Corporation Announces Updated 2022 Plan Focused on Inventory Optimization.

Plan supports continued growth by providing greater flexibility to serve guests.

It opened the trading session at $148.00, the shares rose to $157.95 and dropped to $147.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGT points out that the company has recorded -35.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 33192493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $209.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $294 to $239. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $275 to $205, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on TGT stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 253 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 8.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 143.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for TGT stock

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -30.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.98 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.51, while it was recorded at 158.82 for the last single week of trading, and 226.80 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 19.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $58,864 million, or 80.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,254,086, which is approximately 1.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,819,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.2 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.71 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,073 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 20,574,997 shares. Additionally, 989 investors decreased positions by around 31,508,556 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 316,574,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,658,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,959,322 shares, while 209 institutional investors sold positions of 8,249,736 shares during the same period.