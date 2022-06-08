VNET Group Inc. [VNET] Stock trading around $6.07 per share: What’s Next?

VNET Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] price surged by 9.37 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on May 24, 2022 that VNET Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 4023713 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.13M shares. VNET Group Inc. shares reached a high of $6.08 and dropped to a low of $5.45 until finishing in the latest session at $6.07.

The one-year VNET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.73. The average equity rating for VNET stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VNET Group Inc. [VNET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $13.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for VNET Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32.80 to $11.50, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

VNET Stock Performance Analysis:

VNET Group Inc. [VNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for VNET Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.98, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VNET Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VNET Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.11 and a Gross Margin at +22.31. VNET Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35.

VNET Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

VNET Group Inc. [VNET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $552 million, or 78.60% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 13,725,205, which is approximately 131.099% of the company’s market cap and around 17.30% of the total institutional ownership; TT INTERNATIONAL, holding 13,376,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.24 million in VNET stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $57.73 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VNET Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in VNET Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 25,418,057 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 23,136,591 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 50,984,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,539,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,301,037 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,864,944 shares during the same period.