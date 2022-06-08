Verastem Inc. [VSTM] is -33.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.37 during the day while it closed the day at $1.36. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Verastem Oncology Provides Update on RAMP 201 Study Evaluating VS-6766 ± Defactinib in Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer.

Interim Analysis Findings Support Continued Evaluation of Both Monotherapy and Combination Therapy.

Encouraging Efficacy Results Include Independently Confirmed Responses in Both KRAS Mutant and KRAS Wild-Type Tumors with No New Safety Signals Observed.

Verastem Inc. stock has also gained 5.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VSTM stock has inclined by 20.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.07% and lost -33.90% year-on date.

The market cap for VSTM stock reached $246.85 million, with 186.26 million shares outstanding and 184.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, VSTM reached a trading volume of 3931266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $5.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on VSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

VSTM stock trade performance evaluation

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, VSTM shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.03 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3862, while it was recorded at 1.2910 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9955 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -10372.28 and a Gross Margin at +66.01. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11749.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.14.

Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verastem Inc. [VSTM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $143 million, or 64.20% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 26,988,898, which is approximately 25.579% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 19,974,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.37 million in VSTM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.87 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly -1.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 13,458,408 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 14,510,960 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 88,884,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,854,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,978,983 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,661,319 shares during the same period.