Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] is -67.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIOX] jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.42 at the close of the session, up 21.97%. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Sio Gene Therapies Provides Corporate Update.

-Company Announces Termination of Licensing Agreement for GM1 and GM2 Gene Therapies with the University of Massachusetts-Company has engaged SVB Securities to advise it on a range of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value-Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $64 million at March 31, 2022; license termination and related headcount reduction lowers operating expenses significantly.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) today announced that it has provided the required notice to the University of Massachusetts to terminate its licensing agreement to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM2, for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis and GM2 gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), respectively.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stock is now -67.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SIOX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4467 and lowest of $0.3461 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.95, which means current price is +82.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 591.51K shares, SIOX reached a trading volume of 5306305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIOX shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SIOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31.

How has SIOX stock performed recently?

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.50. With this latest performance, SIOX shares gained by 44.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4489, while it was recorded at 0.3481 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2318 for the last 200 days.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SIOX is now -41.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.01. Additionally, SIOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] managed to generate an average of -$772,024 per employee.Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Insider trade positions for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]

There are presently around $6 million, or 26.80% of SIOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIOX stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,914,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 million in SIOX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.72 million in SIOX stock with ownership of nearly -2.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIOX] by around 452,837 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 3,616,286 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,078,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,147,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIOX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,838 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,603,242 shares during the same period.