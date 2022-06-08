PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP] Is Currently -21.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PMVP] plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.21 during the day while it closed the day at $10.86. The company report on June 7, 2022 that PMV Pharmaceuticals Initial PC14586 Phase 1 Data Presented at ASCO Demonstrated Anti-Tumor Activity Across Multiple Solid Tumor Types With a p53 Y220C Mutation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Overall response rate (ORR) of 32% (8/25) achieved in higher dose cohorts per RECIST v1.1.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -7.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PMVP stock has declined by -37.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.86% and lost -52.99% year-on date.

The market cap for PMVP stock reached $484.57 million, with 45.47 million shares outstanding and 39.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, PMVP reached a trading volume of 10851305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PMVP shares is $43.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PMVP stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $35 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.93 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34.

PMVP stock trade performance evaluation

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.65. With this latest performance, PMVP shares dropped by -14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.86 for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.08, while it was recorded at 12.77 for the last single week of trading, and 20.90 for the last 200 days.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.70 and a Current Ratio set at 24.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PMVP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 23.10%.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PMVP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $765 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PMVP stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 6,855,423, which is approximately -6.48% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,389,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.88 million in PMVP stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $53.71 million in PMVP stock with ownership of nearly 29.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PMVP] by around 12,163,728 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,501,076 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 38,471,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,136,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PMVP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,312,294 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 704,432 shares during the same period.