Piper Sandler slashes price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] – find out why.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] gained 6.38% on the last trading session, reaching $12.00 price per share at the time. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper, VICI Properties and ON Semiconductor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will replace Cerner Corp. (NASD: CERN) in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 8. S&P 500 constituent Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is acquiring Cerner in a deal expected to be completed soon.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 157.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.83 billion with the latest information. IRWD stock price has been found in the range of $11.951 to $12.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 9189198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $14 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

Trading performance analysis for IRWD stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.93, while it was recorded at 11.39 for the last single week of trading, and 12.01 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.12 and a Gross Margin at +99.63. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +127.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 62.68.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

There are presently around $1,893 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 16,390,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,181,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.25 million in IRWD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $163.97 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 11,546,281 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 15,920,529 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 140,366,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,833,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,628,760 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,923,071 shares during the same period.