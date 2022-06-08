OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] Revenue clocked in at $650.40 million, down -46.56% YTD: What’s Next?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE: OCFT] price plunged by -2.94 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on June 1, 2022 that PAOB Ranks Highest Among Virtual Banks in Hong Kong in The Asian Banker’s Global Top 100 Digital Bank Ranking.

Ping An OneConnect Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (“Ping An OneConnect Bank” or “PAOB”) ranked the highest among virtual banks in Hong Kong in the Global Top 100 Digital Bank Ranking 2022 released by TABInsights, the research arm of The Asian Banker. PAOB came in 45th among all digital banks globally. PAOB received full marks for revenue growth and loan-to-deposit ratio in the final scorecard highlighting PAOB’s outstanding business performance.

As the first virtual bank in Hong Kong specialising in SME banking services and leveraging the Alternative Credit Scoring Model for credit assessment, PAOB has been utlilising financial technology to enhance the banking experience for SMEs and to close the servicing gaps in SME banking services in the market helping promote financial inclusion in Hong Kong. In 2021, PAOB’s total income grew by 3.3 times year-on-year to HK$34.01 million, and loans and advances to customers expanded by more than 18.5 times year-on-year to HK$1.36 billion with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 82% showing remarkable results.

A sum of 3744621 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.36 and dropped to a low of $1.245 until finishing in the latest session at $1.32.

The one-year OCFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.25. The average equity rating for OCFT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCFT shares is $1.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $7.50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on OCFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

OCFT Stock Performance Analysis:

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, OCFT shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3986, while it was recorded at 1.3460 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4224 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.48. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.70.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

OCFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. go to 9.19%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60 million, or 12.10% of OCFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCFT stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 6,439,815, which is approximately -12.401% of the company’s market cap and around 15.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,479,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.09 million in OCFT stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $5.86 million in OCFT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE:OCFT] by around 6,864,854 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 21,559,068 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 15,960,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,384,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCFT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 861,727 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 5,062,012 shares during the same period.