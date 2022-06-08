Oncorus Inc. [ONCR] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $35

Oncorus Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCR] gained 48.65% on the last trading session, reaching $1.65 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Oncorus to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of Oncorus’ website at https://investors.oncorus.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Oncorus’ website for 90 days following the event.

Oncorus Inc. represents 25.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.44 million with the latest information. ONCR stock price has been found in the range of $1.11 to $1.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 124.86K shares, ONCR reached a trading volume of 4122020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oncorus Inc. [ONCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONCR shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Oncorus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Oncorus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ONCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncorus Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03.

Trading performance analysis for ONCR stock

Oncorus Inc. [ONCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.66. With this latest performance, ONCR shares gained by 50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.52 for Oncorus Inc. [ONCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3534, while it was recorded at 1.2050 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0409 for the last 200 days.

Oncorus Inc. [ONCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Oncorus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oncorus Inc. [ONCR]

There are presently around $22 million, or 76.90% of ONCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCR stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 3,148,977, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,849,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 million in ONCR stocks shares; and CHI ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2.68 million in ONCR stock with ownership of nearly 14.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncorus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Oncorus Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCR] by around 1,091,602 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,996,210 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 16,639,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,727,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 189,645 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,225,498 shares during the same period.