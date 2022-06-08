Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently 0.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] jumped around 0.46 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $85.33 at the close of the session, up 0.54%. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Celebrating Our Asian American and Pacific Islander Community.

Morgan Stanley stock is now -13.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MS Stock saw the intraday high of $85.395 and lowest of $83.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 109.73, which means current price is +11.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.15M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 4505406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $115, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 76.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 243.84.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.28, while it was recorded at 84.90 for the last single week of trading, and 95.44 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.55%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $125,232 million, or 64.30% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 130,449,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.07 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.14 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly 1.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 814 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 76,230,520 shares. Additionally, 797 investors decreased positions by around 102,169,807 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 1,297,178,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,475,578,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,069,486 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 14,165,297 shares during the same period.