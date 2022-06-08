Market Analysts see Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CBIO] traded at a high on 06/07/22, posting a 15.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.35. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Catalyst Biosciences Sells Complement Portfolio for $60 Million.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that it has signed a definitive asset purchase and sale agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) under which Vertex has acquired Catalyst’s portfolio of protease medicines that regulate complement, including CB 2782-PEG, for $60 million in cash.

Management Comments“We have been exploring strategic alternatives to monetize our assets and maximize value for our shareholders. This sale is part of the ongoing strategic process that we announced in February to explore alternatives and create value for shareholders. We have significantly reduced our cash burn and continue to work with our advisors to evaluate additional strategic alternatives for Catalyst,” said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Biosciences.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4089097 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stands at 14.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.18%.

The market cap for CBIO stock reached $41.47 million, with 31.46 million shares outstanding and 27.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, CBIO reached a trading volume of 4089097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBIO shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

How has CBIO stock performed recently?

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.87. With this latest performance, CBIO shares gained by 174.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.10 for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6816, while it was recorded at 1.2360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7347 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1140.99 and a Gross Margin at -4.52. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1198.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.85.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]

There are presently around $11 million, or 31.50% of CBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBIO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,420,789, which is approximately -12.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,393,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 million in CBIO stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.54 million in CBIO stock with ownership of nearly 15.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CBIO] by around 378,918 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 5,960,331 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,410,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,749,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBIO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,205 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,002,277 shares during the same period.