JanOne Inc. [JAN] is -0.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ: JAN] jumped around 1.57 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.07 at the close of the session, up 62.80%. The company report on June 7, 2022 that JanOne Inc. Announces the Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering a Method of Improving Nerve Function Using JAN101.

Issuance of U.S. Patent 11,247,902 B2 Further Bolsters JanOne Inc.’s Intellectual Patent Portfolio.

JanOne Inc. (Nasdaq: JAN), a company that focuses on the development of drugs with non-addictive, pain-relieving properties, announced today that a patent was issued that covers a method of improving nerve function using JAN101. JAN101 (formerly known as TV1001SR), is a potential treatment for peripheral artery disease (PAD), a vascular disease that affects more than 8.5 million people in the U.S. and more than 60 million people worldwide.

JanOne Inc. stock is now -0.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JAN Stock saw the intraday high of $5.00 and lowest of $3.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.28, which means current price is +115.70% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 603.41K shares, JAN reached a trading volume of 84903813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JanOne Inc. [JAN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for JanOne Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

How has JAN stock performed recently?

JanOne Inc. [JAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.12. With this latest performance, JAN shares gained by 63.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for JanOne Inc. [JAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 4.28 for the last 200 days.

JanOne Inc. [JAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JanOne Inc. [JAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.46 and a Gross Margin at +12.16. JanOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.19.

JanOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for JanOne Inc. [JAN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.00% of JAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,196, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.86% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 16,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in JAN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $37000.0 in JAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JanOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ:JAN] by around 1,664 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 31,693 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 51,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAN stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 31,693 shares during the same period.