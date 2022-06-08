Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] is -17.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] traded at a high on 06/07/22, posting a 6.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.87. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Genius Brands International Announces its Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward will be Appearing Today on NASDAQ Trade Talks.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates, produces, broadcasts, and licenses entertainment content for children, announces that the Company’s Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward will be a guest today, June 7, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM Eastern Time on NASDAQ Trade Talks. Mr. Heyward will discuss the Company’s content production slate, among other topics.

Mr. Heyward will be joining Jill Malandrino, the host of Nasdaq TradeTalks and Global Markets Reporter at NASDAQ. The interview will be available on the NASDAQ Trade Talks website at: https://www.nasdaq.com/news-and-insights/tradetalks.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5178359 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genius Brands International Inc. stands at 10.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.14%.

The market cap for GNUS stock reached $268.84 million, with 303.78 million shares outstanding and 297.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, GNUS reached a trading volume of 5178359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has GNUS stock performed recently?

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.04. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 31.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.79 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7787, while it was recorded at 0.7851 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0916 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.88 and a Gross Margin at -191.04. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1604.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.93.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $48 million, or 23.10% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,149,395, which is approximately -2.523% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,088,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.27 million in GNUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.17 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 3.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 2,726,716 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 5,366,181 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 50,642,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,735,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 551,589 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,101,038 shares during the same period.