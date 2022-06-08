For ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI], Analyst sees a rise to $73. What next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] price plunged by -0.59 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on June 6, 2022 that ZoomInfo Signs United Nations Global Compact, Declaring Commitment to Corporate Sustainability.

Takes on Responsibility to Support Fundamental Areas of Human Rights, Labor, Environment, and Anti-Corruption.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has signed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

A sum of 4783154 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.81M shares. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $41.96 and dropped to a low of $40.14 until finishing in the latest session at $40.74.

The one-year ZI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.62. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $73.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $82 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZI shares from 85 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 59.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.63 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.29, while it was recorded at 41.28 for the last single week of trading, and 58.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.53 and a Gross Margin at +79.27. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 32.11%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,030 million, or 87.30% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: TA ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 45,800,086, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 42,245,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in ZI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.16 billion in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 7.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 31,643,202 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 23,096,165 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 287,623,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,363,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,520,211 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,968,689 shares during the same period.