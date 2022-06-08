Evercore ISI slashes price target on Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] – find out why.

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] jumped around 3.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $228.75 at the close of the session, up 1.59%. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Union Pacific Railroad Joins Forces with RailPulse Coalition to Digitally Transform North America’s Freight Rail Industry.

RailPulse Is Leading the Effort to Broaden Use of Telematics Technology in Rail.

Union Pacific Railroad has joined the RailPulse coalition and its effort to develop, broaden and accelerate the use of GPS and other telematics technologies in North America’s freight rail industry.

Union Pacific Corporation stock is now -9.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNP Stock saw the intraday high of $229.06 and lowest of $217.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 278.94, which means current price is +8.80% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 3744549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $269.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $287 to $235. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $267, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 5.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 45.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has UNP stock performed recently?

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 236.35, while it was recorded at 224.93 for the last single week of trading, and 236.97 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 15.91%.

Insider trade positions for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $112,144 million, or 80.70% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,793,956, which is approximately 0.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,012,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.91 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.5 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly 5.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,168 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 30,406,280 shares. Additionally, 1,004 investors decreased positions by around 40,200,320 shares, while 399 investors held positions by with 427,436,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,042,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,058,105 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,663,674 shares during the same period.