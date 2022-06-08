DoorDash Inc. [DASH] fell -53.04% so far this year. What now?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] slipped around -0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $69.93 at the close of the session, down -0.03%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that DoorDash Grants Equity Awards Under Its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) (“DoorDash”) today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to new employees who joined DoorDash or its subsidiaries in connection with the acquisition of Wolt Enterprises Oy (“Wolt”) pursuant to the share purchase agreement between DoorDash, Wolt and certain other parties dated November 9, 2021, as amended April 9, 2022 (the “SPA”). The Plan was adopted by DoorDash’s Leadership, Development, Inclusion, & Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors in May 2022, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

[On May 31, 2022,] DoorDash granted a total of (i) 7,338,988 retention restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under the Plan to 1,219 continuing Wolt employees, (ii) stock options covering 1,709,656 shares under the Plan to 858 continuing Wolt employees that were granted in exchange for their cancelled vested Wolt options issued under a Wolt incentive plan, and (iii) a restricted stock award covering under 13,276 shares under the Plan to one continuing Wolt employee that was granted in exchange for shares issued under a Wolt incentive plan. Each award of retention RSUs under the Plan vests as to 25 percent of the award on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance of the award vests quarterly on DoorDash’s quarterly vesting dates thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to the holder’s continued service with DoorDash or its subsidiaries (including Wolt) through each applicable vesting date. The awards of stock options and restricted stock under the Plan generally are vested on the grant date, except that a portion of each option award will become exercisable only if and to the extent there is a release from the Wolt acquisition escrow and based on the employee’s pro-rata percentage of that escrow release. The stock options have an exercise price between $0.01 and $14.32 per share. The exercise price per share of each of these stock options was set based on the exercise price of the applicable cancelled vested Wolt option being exchanged, as adjusted in accordance with the SPA. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer.

DoorDash Inc. stock is now -53.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DASH Stock saw the intraday high of $70.225 and lowest of $67.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 257.25, which means current price is +21.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 4118908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $129.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on DASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 7.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 79.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has DASH stock performed recently?

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.08. With this latest performance, DASH shares dropped by -3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.99, while it was recorded at 70.57 for the last single week of trading, and 142.06 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]

There are presently around $18,722 million, or 92.70% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,855,453, which is approximately 0.866% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 33,573,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in DASH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.76 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 19.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

237 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 32,751,966 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 23,033,909 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 211,866,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,652,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,359,031 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 5,594,442 shares during the same period.