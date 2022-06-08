Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] fell -82.14% so far this year. What now?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRXT] traded at a low on 06/07/22, posting a -9.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.43. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Clarus Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Patent Covering JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate).

JATENZO is the first FDA-approved oral softgel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males who have deficient testosterone due to certain medical conditions .

Clarus plans to list this patent in FDA’s Orange Book, which would bring the total number of Orange Book-listed patents covering JATENZO to eight.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5041516 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at 19.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.21%.

The market cap for CRXT stock reached $21.61 million, with 30.93 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.61M shares, CRXT reached a trading volume of 5041516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRXT shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54.

How has CRXT stock performed recently?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, CRXT shares dropped by -29.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.04 for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8892, while it was recorded at 0.4907 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0461 for the last 200 days.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.67 and a Gross Margin at +80.51. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -291.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -332.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.06.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 33.80% of CRXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRXT stocks are: BRACEBRIDGE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,002,495, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 174,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84000.0 in CRXT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $43000.0 in CRXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRXT] by around 254,917 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 2,054,410 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 194,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,503,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRXT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 226,096 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,045,423 shares during the same period.