Clarus Corporation [CLAR] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $35

Clarus Corporation [NASDAQ: CLAR] traded at a high on 06/06/22, posting a 0.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.71. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Clarus Announces June Investor Conference Schedule.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, will be participating in the following investor conferences:.

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Company will be attending the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. A webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available to join at 8:00 AM CT and accessible 90 days after the conference at the link here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12787614 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clarus Corporation stands at 14.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.21%.

The market cap for CLAR stock reached $816.60 million, with 37.16 million shares outstanding and 24.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 603.52K shares, CLAR reached a trading volume of 12787614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clarus Corporation [CLAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLAR shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Clarus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Clarus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CLAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarus Corporation is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has CLAR stock performed recently?

Clarus Corporation [CLAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.50. With this latest performance, CLAR shares dropped by -7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for Clarus Corporation [CLAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.67, while it was recorded at 21.06 for the last single week of trading, and 24.79 for the last 200 days.

Clarus Corporation [CLAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Clarus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Clarus Corporation [CLAR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarus Corporation go to 32.90%.

Insider trade positions for Clarus Corporation [CLAR]

There are presently around $466 million, or 63.40% of CLAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLAR stocks are: BROWN ADVISORY INC with ownership of 3,195,634, which is approximately 5.355% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP, holding 2,676,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.2 million in CLAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $48.24 million in CLAR stock with ownership of nearly 28.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Clarus Corporation [NASDAQ:CLAR] by around 2,574,177 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 2,663,696 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,338,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,576,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLAR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,056,995 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,875,126 shares during the same period.