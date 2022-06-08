CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $103

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] closed the trading session at $92.40 on 06/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.96, while the highest price level was $94.12. The company report on May 10, 2022 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the company will present at the BMO 2022 Global Farm to Market Conference at 8:00 am ET on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Investors who wish to access the live conference webcasts should visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cfindustries.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the CF Industries Holdings, Inc. website until August 15, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.55 percent and weekly performance of -6.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 56.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, CF reached to a volume of 3892782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $112.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $118, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on CF stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CF shares from 70 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CF stock trade performance evaluation

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.25 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.56, while it was recorded at 95.12 for the last single week of trading, and 74.92 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,948 million, or 93.40% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,747,358, which is approximately 0.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,547,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in CF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.79 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -7.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 433 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 30,145,630 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 30,822,540 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 129,344,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,312,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,800,167 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,548,909 shares during the same period.