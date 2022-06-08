BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] moved down -6.15: Why It’s Important

BlackSky Technology Inc. [NYSE: BKSY] loss -6.15% on the last trading session, reaching $2.44 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2022 that BlackSky Awarded 10-Year Electro Optical Commercial Layer (EOCL) Contract with U.S. Government.

The National Reconnaissance Office selected BlackSky to deliver advanced high frequency imagery services.

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) was awarded a contract from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), which includes a comprehensive set of imagery services from current and future satellite capabilities. The award demonstrates the commitment of the U.S. Government to leverage the capabilities of next generation commercial providers in support of its most critical missions.

BlackSky Technology Inc. represents 115.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $323.59 million with the latest information. BKSY stock price has been found in the range of $2.36 to $2.7699.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, BKSY reached a trading volume of 5550911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKSY shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackSky Technology Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for BKSY stock

BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.87. With this latest performance, BKSY shares gained by 69.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 5.48 for the last 200 days.

BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] shares currently have an operating margin of -298.48 and a Gross Margin at -43.92. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -715.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.06.

BlackSky Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]

There are presently around $45 million, or 30.10% of BKSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKSY stocks are: JANA PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 2,843,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 1,537,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.0 million in BKSY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.95 million in BKSY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackSky Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in BlackSky Technology Inc. [NYSE:BKSY] by around 6,924,220 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 11,245,541 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 742,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,426,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKSY stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,791,190 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 10,390,782 shares during the same period.