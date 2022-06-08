Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Revenue clocked in at $8.32 billion, down -67.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] closed the trading session at $9.11 on 06/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.91, while the highest price level was $9.29. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Salix Pharmaceuticals To Share New Data At Digestive Disease Week® 2022.

XIFAXAN® (rifaximin), TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and PLENVU® Research Posters Will Be Presented.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health”) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, (“Salix”), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, today announced seven posters on behalf of XIFAXAN® (rifaximin), TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and PLENVU® (polyethylene glycol 3350, sodium ascorbate, sodium sulfate, ascorbic acid, sodium chloride and potassium chloride for oral solution), will be shared at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2022, which is being held virtually and in-person in San Diego, Calif., from May 21-24, 2022. The posters will be accessible on DDW’s ePoster’s website beginning Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.00 percent and weekly performance of -6.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -43.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, BHC reached to a volume of 5135449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $26 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.28. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -43.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.79 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.62, while it was recorded at 9.33 for the last single week of trading, and 23.83 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

There are presently around $2,379 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 25,839,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.72 million in BHC stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $169.03 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -3.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 24,048,811 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 30,640,996 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 203,848,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,538,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,058,805 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 10,985,623 shares during the same period.