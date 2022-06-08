Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] Is Currently 24.77 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGLE] gained 24.77% or 0.14 points to close at $0.73 with a heavy trading volume of 4191639 shares. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Receives Refusal to File Letter from FDA for Pegzilarginase for the Treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced that it received a Refusal to File (RTF) letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D).

In the RTF letter the FDA requested additional data to support effectiveness, such as evidence showing that plasma arginine and metabolite reduction predicts clinical benefit in patients with ARG1-D or clinical data demonstrating a treatment effect on clinically meaningful outcomes. The FDA also requested additional information relating to Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC). There were no issues related to safety raised in the letter. Aeglea intends to request a Type A meeting with the FDA to clarify and respond to the items identified in the RTF letter.

It opened the trading session at $0.6409, the shares rose to $0.777 and dropped to $0.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGLE points out that the company has recorded -80.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 766.05K shares, AGLE reached to a volume of 4191639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGLE shares is $5.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for AGLE stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -53.80. With this latest performance, AGLE shares dropped by -47.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.80 for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7186, while it was recorded at 0.8338 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4773 for the last 200 days.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] shares currently have an operating margin of -350.33 and a Gross Margin at +89.32. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -351.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.46.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]

There are presently around $26 million, or 73.80% of AGLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGLE stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,059,894, which is approximately 57.911% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 3,410,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 million in AGLE stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.87 million in AGLE stock with ownership of nearly 13.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGLE] by around 5,811,422 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,371,505 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 33,776,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,959,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGLE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,106,863 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,903,145 shares during the same period.