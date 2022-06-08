Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX] Is Currently 61.84 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXDX] traded at a high on 06/07/22, posting a 61.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.15. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Accelerate Diagnostics to Participate in 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 7, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Jack Phillips, will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM Central Time.

A live audiocast of the session will be accessible through the company’s investor relations website at ir.axdx.com. A replay of the audiocast will be available for at least 30 days following the conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13520130 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stands at 31.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.90%.

The market cap for AXDX stock reached $76.08 million, with 67.75 million shares outstanding and 41.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 652.09K shares, AXDX reached a trading volume of 13520130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXDX shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on AXDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24.

How has AXDX stock performed recently?

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.05. With this latest performance, AXDX shares gained by 43.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.54 for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9207, while it was recorded at 0.7503 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7048 for the last 200 days.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -607.37 and a Gross Margin at -3.23. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -659.50.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings analysis for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX]

There are presently around $16 million, or 29.30% of AXDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXDX stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,731,856, which is approximately -24.691% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,304,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 million in AXDX stocks shares; and BIRCHVIEW CAPITAL, LP, currently with $1.6 million in AXDX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:AXDX] by around 2,106,741 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,108,286 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 17,623,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,838,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXDX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 103,198 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 522,017 shares during the same period.