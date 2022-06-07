Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX] moved up 40.14: Why It’s Important

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: YMTX] price surged by 40.14 percent to reach at $0.57. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Yumanity Therapeutics Announces Definitive Agreements for Two Strategic Transactions.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. to sell its clinical-stage product candidate YTX-7739 as well as its unpartnered discovery-stage neuroscience product candidates and targets to Janssen Pharmaceutica NV in a $26 million cash transaction.

Kineta, Inc., a private immuno-oncology company, to merge with Yumanity in an all-stock transaction that will advance Kineta’s potential best-in-class VISTA blocking immunotherapy.

A sum of 62117141 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 457.85K shares. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.19 and dropped to a low of $1.75 until finishing in the latest session at $1.99.

The one-year YMTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.62. The average equity rating for YMTX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMTX shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

YMTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.91. With this latest performance, YMTX shares gained by 63.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.89 for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2978, while it was recorded at 1.3340 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3284 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -481.66 and a Gross Margin at +28.32. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -491.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.44.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [YMTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 25.40% of YMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YMTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,624,462, which is approximately 5.058% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 284,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in YMTX stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.34 million in YMTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:YMTX] by around 133,728 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 389,474 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,222,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,745,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMTX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,603 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 307,412 shares during the same period.