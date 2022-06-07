why Cerner Corporation [CERN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $94.54

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] traded at a low on 06/06/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $94.97. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper, VICI Properties and ON Semiconductor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will replace Cerner Corp. (NASD: CERN) in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 8. S&P 500 constituent Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is acquiring Cerner in a deal expected to be completed soon.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6057108 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cerner Corporation stands at 0.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.32%.

The market cap for CERN stock reached $27.93 billion, with 293.41 million shares outstanding and 292.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, CERN reached a trading volume of 6057108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cerner Corporation [CERN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERN shares is $94.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Cerner Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $77 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Cerner Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on CERN stock. On April 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CERN shares from 79 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerner Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CERN in the course of the last twelve months was 24.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has CERN stock performed recently?

Cerner Corporation [CERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, CERN shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.37 for Cerner Corporation [CERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.89, while it was recorded at 94.89 for the last single week of trading, and 85.02 for the last 200 days.

Cerner Corporation [CERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerner Corporation [CERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.22 and a Gross Margin at +77.01. Cerner Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.43.

Cerner Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Cerner Corporation [CERN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerner Corporation go to 13.30%.

Insider trade positions for Cerner Corporation [CERN]

There are presently around $23,619 million, or 85.80% of CERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,129,838, which is approximately 1.721% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,841,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in CERN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in CERN stock with ownership of nearly -4.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerner Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 305 institutional holders increased their position in Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN] by around 61,253,214 shares. Additionally, 545 investors decreased positions by around 58,624,742 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 128,825,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,703,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERN stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,691,630 shares, while 209 institutional investors sold positions of 13,031,208 shares during the same period.