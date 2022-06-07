The Gap Inc. [GPS] is -38.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.52%. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Ormat Technologies Appoints Two New Independent Directors to the Company’s Board.

Over the last 12 months, GPS stock dropped by -65.70%. The one-year The Gap Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.86. The average equity rating for GPS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.01 billion, with 370.00 million shares outstanding and 203.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.38M shares, GPS stock reached a trading volume of 12904794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $12.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $11 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on GPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

GPS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -19.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.10 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.73, while it was recorded at 11.04 for the last single week of trading, and 18.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Gap Inc. Fundamentals:

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

GPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -9.40%.

The Gap Inc. [GPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,294 million, or 58.90% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,361,478, which is approximately 56.638% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,362,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.93 million in GPS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $258.05 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly -32.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

175 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 45,327,221 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 52,503,401 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 113,821,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,651,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,671,722 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 8,662,888 shares during the same period.